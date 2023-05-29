UPDATED: Fire Breaks Out at Coachella Apartment Building

COACHELLA (CNS) – A fire at an apartment building in Coachella Monday displaced 11 adults and six children, authorities said. The fire was reported at 1:05 p.m. Monday in the 50600 block of Cesar Chavez Street, on the second floor of a two-story apartment building, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. It was contained at 1:46 p.m. The RCFD said it destroyed one apartment unit and caused heavy water damage to two other units. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the 17 people displaced by the fire. One person suffered minor injuries, but declined further treatment. The cause of the fire was not immediately available. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.