Two People, Dog Displaced By Residential Fire in Temecula

TEMECULA (CNS) – Firefighters contained a residential fire that displaced two adults and one dog in Temecula Sunday. The fire was reported around noon in the 28800 block of Vallejo Avenue, where firefighters saw heavy smoke coming from the front of the single- story residence, the Riverside County Fire Department reported. The fire was quickly contained to the building, but two adults and one dog were displaced. The American Red Cross was requested to assist the displaced adults and the dog. No injuries were reported. The cause of the fire was not immediately known.