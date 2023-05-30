AHL Western Conference Finals: Firebirds fall on road to Milwaukee Admirals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds struggle to answer in the final period of Game 3 and fall to the Milwaukee Admirals on the road, the final score 1-3. The first and only goal of the night for the Firebirds was netted by fourth pick in the 2022 NHL Draft, Shane Wright. BIRDS LEAD 1-0🔥 pic.twitter.com/YtapmzVrCf — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 30, 2023 The Firebirds still hold a 2-1 lead in the Western Conference Finals. Game 4 is slated for Thursday in Milwaukee. Puck drop is at 5pm local time!