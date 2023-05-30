Average Riverside County Gas Price Rises For 12th Time in 13 Days

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County rose Tuesday for the 12th time in 13 days, increasing nine-tenths of a cent to $4.835, its highest amount since April 26. The average price has risen 8.3 cents over the past 13 days, including four-tenths of a cent Monday, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It rose five consecutive days, dropped a half-cent last Tuesday and resumed increasing Wednesday. The average price is 6.3 cents more than one week ago and 1.5 cents higher than one month ago but $1.196 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.538 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The increases are expected to continue because of refinery issues, according to Patrick De Haan, head of petroleum analysis at GasBuddy, which provides real-time gas price information from more than 150,000 stations. The national average price dropped three-tenths of a cent to $3.579 after rising 3.9 cents over the previous six days, including four-tenths of a cent Monday. It is 3.6 cents more than one week ago but 3.2 cents less than one month ago and $1.04 lower than one year ago. The national average price has dropped $1.437 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.