Our Desert Past: General Patton

The actions of General George S. Patton were instrumental in our victory during World War II. In this Memorial Day edition of Our Desert Past, NBC Palm Springs Steve Sumrall examines how he influenced our valley and visits the desert community which continues to honor his memory. Much thanks to the General’s granddaughter, Helen Ayer Patton as well as Margit Chiriaco Rusche and the staff of the General George S. Patton Memorial Museum for their assistance in putting this project together!