Seattle Kraken assign John Hayden to Firebirds

Good news for Firebirds fans, the Seattle Kraken have assigned John Hayden back to the AHL team in their quest for the Calder Cup. NEWS: The @SeattleKraken have assigned forward John Hayden to the #CVFirebirds.⁰⁰Welcome back, Hayds! #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/csF0Xa3F5z — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) May 30, 2023 The veteran forward cleared waivers Tuesday and is able to join the Firebirds in the Western Conference Final series against the Milwaukee Admirals. Game 4 is slated for Thursday. The move comes after Jesper Froden and Tye Kartye were both assigned back to the team earlier this month after the Kraken was eliminated from the Stanley Cup Playoffs, while Hayden still kept a roster spot — making him unable to play in the AHL. In the 47 games he played suited up with the Firebirds during the 2022-2023 season, he notched 17 goals and recorded 16 assists. And now he finds himself back with Coachella Valley in their historic Calder Cup Playoff run.