Two Freshmen Standouts make All-Desert Valley League Softball First-Team

One of the biggest rivalries of all time here in the Desert Valley League is between Coachella Valley High School and Indio High School. From every sport to every season, including softball. Two freshmen who made immediate impacts on both teams got the high nod from coaches across the DVL. Coachella Valley’s Victoria Guzman and Indio’s Jaeda Diaz both hit the ground running for their teams this year to end up on the first-team all league. Guzman was also voted Offensive MVP for the Desert Valley League. In her first year suiting up for the Lady Arabs, she immediately turned heads on all levels and ended the year leading the Golden State in Runs (63). Her impact was evident in helping the Lady Arabs secure the DVL Title this time around. "It feels good, knowing that I came out on top as a Freshman. And it also feels good because when we’re at the games and people supporting me and those who look up to me… it just makes me want to be better and continue progressing as an athlete and be the best I can be." Turning to the 2022 DVL Champions, Jaeda Diaz entered a program under Coach Jerri Schlickenmayer, a vetted coach who knows exactly what it takes to win. Diaz shined in an already talented lineup in his first year with the Lady Rajahs. The newcomer ended the year leading nearly every stat column for Indio and the numbers speak for themselves. But just like Coach Jerri, Jaeda says her stellar year all comes down to hard work and dedication day in and day out. "There’s a lot of great people on the list and it feels amazing to be part of it. I’ve learned you have to put a lot of hard work in order to succeed at something."