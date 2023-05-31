Casillas Bakery Owner Retires, Closes Location; New Bakery Set to Open

INDIO (CNS) – The owner of Casillas Bakery has retired and closed his Indio business after 15 years, making way for Coachella’s Mi Tierra Bakery to move into the same space, city officials announced Wednesday. "Casillas Bakery holds a special place in the hearts of Indio residents, having made a significant contribution to the local community," city officials said in a statement. "Its warm ambiance and delectable baked goods have been enjoyed by countless visitors and residents alike." Though residents will say goodbye to the well-established bakery, they can look forward to the opening of Mi Tierra Bakery which will be located in the same space, according to city officials. It will be an expansion of its bakery located in Coachella. It was not immediately known when the new bakery will open. "This exciting development ensures that the downtown area will continue to thrive with the presence of a vibrant bakery, offering residents and visitors alike delightful baked goods and a welcoming atmosphere," city officials said in a statement. "Together, we will continue to savor the joys of community, shared moments, and the irresistible allure of freshly baked treats." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.