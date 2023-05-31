Outlaw Rider Who Choked Spouse Sentenced to Three Years in Prison

MURRIETA (CNS) – A documented motorcycle gang member who beat and choked his wife during a domestic confrontation at their Temecula home pleaded guilty Wednesday to assault resulting in great bodily injury and was immediately sentenced to three years in state prison. Ty Dehono Rivers, 39, admitted the felony count under an agreement with the Riverside County District Attorney’s Office. In exchange for his admission, prosecutors dropped a charge of spousal abuse resulting in injuries. Superior Court Judge Elaine Kiefer certified the terms of the plea deal and imposed the sentence stipulated by the prosecution and defense. According to Corporal Tim Quick of the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department, on the evening of March 31, Rivers and his wife, whose identity was not disclosed, were involved in an argument that turned physical at their residence in the 28600 block of Old Town Front Street. "The suspect … strangled his spouse," Quick said. The victim was able to free herself from his clutches and call 911. She was taken to a regional trauma center for treatment of what the sergeant described as "moderate non-life-threatening injuries," from which she has since recovered. "Prior to deputies arriving, the suspect left the (residence) on his motorcycle to an unknown location," Quick said. "Information gathered during the investigation revealed that Rivers was a member of an outlaw motorcycle gang and was known to carry firearms." An arrest warrant was obtained, and deputies tracked the defendant to a house along Silver Fox Court, in an area known as Slaughterhouse Canyon, on the western edge of Murrieta, where he was taken into custody without incident on April 13, according to Quick. Court records show Rivers was charged with felony and misdemeanor offenses in the past, but the cases were all dismissed. The latest case is his only felony conviction in Riverside County. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.