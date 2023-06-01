Desert Hot Springs Health & Wellness Center Complex to Host Open House

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – An open house will be held Friday for the Health and Wellness Center Complex in Desert Hot Springs in an effort to inform residents about programs and offerings in the recreation center. The free event will be held from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Friday at the Health and Wellness Center Complex, 11750 Cholla Drive, according to a statement from the city of Desert Hot Springs. "We want our community to know there’s so much to do right here in our city (from) kids to adults (and) everyone in between," said Mayor Scott Matas in a statement. "It’s so neat to see people picking up a pickleball racquet for the first time or learning how to do the Argentine tango." The facility features the John H. Furbee Aquatic Center, basketball and volleyball courts, a fitness center and a health and wellness center, according to city officials. Residents have the opportunity to enroll in a selection of dozens of classes ranging from adult archery to youth strength and conditioning. During the open house event, attendees will have the opportunity to win a free gym membership by entering in a drawing, city officials said. Residents will also be able to register for programs including the all-day summer camp, parent-and-me classes, swim classes and more, city officials said. The Summer Camp Program, offered at $100 per month, begins June 12 for children between the ages of 7 and 17, according to city officials. The program includes breakfast, lunch, field trips, swimming, sports and art. "Our residents may not be aware of the diverse and low-cost programming we have available for them all year long," said Recreation and Community Services Director Roberta Crncic. "We can’t wait to give them a tour of our beautiful facilities and meet our knowledgeable and dedicated instructors." Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.