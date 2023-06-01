Felon Accused of Killing Hemet Man Who Vanished to Stand Trial for Murder

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A convicted felon accused of killing a 27-year-old Hemet man and dumping his remains near Perris must stand trial for murder, a judge ruled Thursday. Ricardo Pardo, 40, of Perris was arrested last summer following a nearly yearlong Riverside County Sheriff’s Department investigation into the slaying of Joshua Crosier. At the end of a preliminary hearing Thursday, Superior Court Judge Timothy Hollenhorst found there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial on the murder charge, as well as sentence-enhancing gun and great bodily injury allegations. The judge scheduled a post-preliminary hearing arraignment for June 15 at the Riverside Hall of Justice and left Pardo’s bail set at $1 million. He’s being held at the nearby Robert Presley Jail. According to sheriff’s Sgt. Steve Brosche, Crosier vanished in late August 2021, culminating in a missing person investigation that turned into a homicide investigation when, in April 2022, detectives received information from an undisclosed source indicating that the victim had been killed. The investigative team procured evidence pointing to Pardo as the alleged assailant, and he was arrested on July 28, Brosche said. "On Aug. 2, after searching several locations, male remains were located believed to be Crosier’s body," the sergeant said. "The remains were located in the (unincorporated) county area of Perris." A possible motive was not disclosed, nor were any other details regarding the circumstances behind the deadly shooting. Court records show that Pardo has prior convictions for receiving stolen property, illegal possession of a firearm and possession of drug paraphernalia. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.