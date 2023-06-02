Coachella Native Manuel “Gucci Manny” Flores to Headline Golden Boy Fight Night

Coachella Boxer Manuel "Gucci Manny" Flores (15-0, 11 KOs) is set to headline Golden Boy Fight night at Fantasy Springs Resort Casino for the first time ever. Flores is looking to add to the win column and remain undefeated when he goes toe-to-toe with Walter Santibanes on June 8th. He’ll be fighting in front of his hometown crowd which he calls a ‘blessing,’ to be able to do so. Our Tali Letoi caught up with ‘Gucci Manny’ and Joel Diaz who will also be in his corner come Thursday.