Firebirds look to close out series against Admirals in WCF Game 6

The Coachella Valley Firebirds are back inside their barn of Acrisure Arena against the Milwaukee Admirals for Game 6. A win tonight could mean an end to the Western Conference Finals series and a chance at the Calder Cup. The Firebirds lead the series 3-2 and just one win away from the final round of the Calder Cup playoffs. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien give us a preview of the matchup.