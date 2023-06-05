Firefighters Reach 90% Containment of 1,300-Acre Fire

FAIRMONT (CNS) – Firefighters from the Los Angeles County Fire Department battled a second-alarm brush fire in the Antelope Valley area Sunday. The fire was reported just before 2 p.m. Sunday near the intersection of West Avenue D and 130th Street West in Fairmont and burned 1,300 acres, according to the Los Angeles County Fire Department. As of Sunday evening, firefighters reached 90% containment and announced that crews would continue working through the night. A firefighting helicopter from the Los Angeles Fire Department was requested around 2:10 p.m. Sunday. No injuries were reported, but one barn was destroyed by the fire. Avenue D was closed for the replacement of burned power poles. The cause of the fire was not immediately known. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.