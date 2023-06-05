UPDATED: Power Outage Forces Closure Of Julius Corsini Elementary School

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – Students were released early Monday from Julius Corsini Elementary School in Desert Hot Springs due to a brief power outage. The outage began at 7:30 a.m. Monday, according to Palm Springs Unified School District coordinator of communications Joan Boiko. While Southern California Edison worked to restore power, students were released to their families starting at 10 a.m., Boiko said. By around 10:45 p.m., the power was restored with about 150 students remaining on campus. Students who were not able to be picked up by their parents will remain in school with their teachers until dismissal, according to Boiko. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.