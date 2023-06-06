Coachella Valley Firebirds

Firebirds Crowned Western Conference Champions after win over Admirals

The Coachella Valley Firebirds outlast the Milwaukee Admirals and are on their way to the Calder Cup Finals. They defeated the Milwaukee Admirals 4-3 Monday in front of a sold out crowd at Acrisure Arena. 🔥WHAT A NIGHT🔥 the @Firebirds are your AHL WESTERN CONFERENCE CHAMPIONS! @TheAHL @timobrientv @takesbytal @CarmelaKarcher pic.twitter.com/JtNX8GlGei — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) June 6, 2023 Our Tali Letoi has a recap of the historic night in the Valley.

By: Talialaina Letoi

June 6, 2023

