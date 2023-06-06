Man, 33, Suspected in La Quinta Robbery to Stand Trial

INDIO (CNS) – A 33-year-old man who allegedly threatened employees in a La Quinta business with a knife during a robbery must stand trial, a judge ruled Tuesday. Argelio Maurice Reed of Indio faces one felony count of robbery and one misdemeanor count of trespassing and refusing to leave a property, according to court records. Following a brief preliminary hearing Tuesday at the Larson Justice Center in Indio, Riverside County Superior Court Judge Magdalena Cohen ruled that there was sufficient evidence to warrant a trial for Reed on all charges. A post-preliminary hearing arraignment was set for June 20. Deputies from the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department’s Thermal station responded at 7:19 p.m. Sept. 10, 2022, to reports of a robbery at a business in the 79200 block of Highway 111, according to Sgt. David Smith. It’s alleged that Reed threatened employees in the La Quinta business with a knife and stole property. After he was identified as a suspect, members of the La Quinta Enforcement Team arrested Reed on Sept. 12, 2022, in the 46900 block of Jefferson Street, where he was allegedly found in possession of the stolen property, authorities said. He was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio, where he remains held on $50,000 bail. Reed has one prior conviction in Riverside County for a misdemeanor count of vandalism. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.