UPDATED: Man Arrested in Series of Vandalism Incidents in Palm Springs

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A 28-year-old man who allegedly smashed a series of windows in the downtown Palm Springs area was released on bail Tuesday. Ernest Wildon Mecca of Redding in Shasta County was arrested early Monday in Palm Springs on suspicion of vandalism, possession of unlawful paraphernalia and carrying a concealed dirk or dagger, according to the Palm Springs Police Department. "Last night we responded to a series of broken windows in the downtown area," PSPD Chief Andy Mills said in a video statement Monday. "People (are) trying to earn a living, are running their businesses, taking care of our community, and a person from Redding decides to throw rocks through the (windows) at our local businesses." Officers quickly identified and arrested Mecca for allegedly vandalizing Johannes and Division Menswear, according to police. Other vandalized businesses included Fudge and Chocolates, Grand Central, and Salon 119 Beauty and Spa. Mecca was booked into the John J. Benoit Detention Center in Indio on Monday morning, but was released by Tuesday afternoon on a $10,000 bail bond, according to inmate records. He’s expected to make his first court appearance at the Larson Justice Center in Indio on Aug. 29. "Investigators are working to establish potential links between Mecca and the other acts of vandalism that transpired in the same vicinity," police said in a statement. "Police will thoroughly investigate acts of vandalism and fully prosecute those who commit these acts." Anyone with information on the vandalized business, including video surveillance that could aid in the investigation, was asked to contact PSPD Detective Matt Steed at 760-323-8157. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.