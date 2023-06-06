One Person Injured in Indio House Fire

INDIO (CNS) – One person suffered moderate injuries in a fire at a garage of a single-story house in Indio Monday evening and was hospitalized. Firefighters responded to the 38900 block of Rancho Los Cerritos Drive shortly after 8:25 p.m., according to the Riverside County Fire Department. Two additional engines were requested at the scene to contain and knock down the flames inside the detached garage. Resources remained on scene for an additional hour for overhaul, the department reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.