Faith in Motion to Host Fostering, Adoption Info Event in Indio

INDIO (CNS) – The Riverside County social services department and a coalition of faith-based groups will host a free event Saturday for Coachella Valley residents to learn more about fostering and adopting in the area. The event will be held from 10 a.m. to noon at the Indio Assembly of God, 46923 Calhoun St., according to a statement from the county of Riverside. Residents interested in attending the event can register at faithinmotionrivco.org. "On any given day, there are about 3,500 children in Riverside County who are placed in out-of-home care due to abuse or neglect," county officials wrote in a statement. "More quality foster homes are needed to provide safe havens, especially in the Coachella Valley. The need is especially great for sibling sets, teens, and youth with specialized needs." The event will feature representatives from Faith in Motion — a collaborative partnership between the Riverside County Department of Public Social Services, Voices for Children, CarePortal and over 100 communities of faith — as well as foster families and former foster youth, according to county officials. The partnership helps guide parents to gather information about selecting a foster family agency and acquiring state certification, among other things. The event will include a panel discussion and breakout sessions, which will be available in English and Spanish, county officials said. Lunch will also be served. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.