Big Rig Overturns on 60 Freeway, Blocking All Lanes

EASTVALE (CNS) – A tractor-trailer overturned Thursday on the Pomona (60) Freeway in Eastvale, blocking all westbound lanes, triggering a miles-long traffic jam. The big rig jackknifed shortly after 1 p.m. in the middle of the westbound side of the 60, just east of Interstate 15, according to the California Highway Patrol. The agency said that the semi rolled onto its passenger side, but no other details were available. Good Samaritans stopped and aided the driver, identified only as a woman, who was stuck inside the truck, according to reports from the scene. She was taken to Riverside Community Hospital for treatment of minor to moderate injuries, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. CHP officers initially shut down two lanes, but before 2 p.m., all lanes were closed, leaving only the shoulder available for motorists to pass. A SigAlert was issued as a result of the extensive traffic jam. Around 3:30 p.m., the tractor-trailer was placed back on its wheels by tow trucks using heavy-duty cables. The CHP said that all lanes were expected to be open by 5:30 p.m. The cause of the crash was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.