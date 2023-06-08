Calder Cup Finals: Firebirds host Bears for Game 1

The Firebirds hit the ice for Game 1 of the Calder Cup Finals against the Hershey Bears inside Acrisure Arena. It’s a battle of the oldest in the AHL and the newest. newest addition 🔥 #FiredUp pic.twitter.com/2HhKdbSrpp — x – Coachella Valley Firebirds (@Firebirds) June 9, 2023 Despite the difference, these two are both tough and fast teams. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien have our Firebirds vs. Bears matchup preview.