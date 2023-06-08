Dream Hotel Gains Support From Palm Springs City Council

This week, developers of the long-awaited Dream Hotel in Palm Springs submitted their revised plan. Palm Springs City Council unanimously agreed to let the project move forward despite recent criticism. The Dream Hotel was approved in 2006, then again in 2017, but after some construction issues, the project came to a standstill, but a decision approved Monday means we could see progress as soon as next year. "The hotel was approved by the city back in 2017. They began construction. There were issues with the construction and so all construction stopped." says Flinn Fagg, the Deputy City Manager, for the City of Palm Springs. After construction stopped, the hotel didn’t comply in terms of the timeline, but this could soon change. "…And so they came back to us with a proposed revision to their approved site plan, as well as revisions to their approved agreement. We’ve been working on those revisions for about the past six months." Fagg says. As of Monday’s city council meeting, based on those revisions the revised project was approved. There were concerns, prior to this week’s meeting. "But there were still concerns about the height of residential buildings that are part of the project on the North end of the site." Changes were made. "The applicant agreed to make some revisions to that, lowering the height of the buildings that are close to a neighboring condominium complex." Fagg says. When finished, the Dream Hotel is set to have 156 hotel, 40 residential, and 28 condo units. The project to benefit both residents and guests to the city. "…And so having a hotel facility like this in conjunction with the Convention Center is an important component of the city’s economic future and our tourism that we have here." With all these changes now in place, its expected groundbreaking will take place in late 2024.