SunLine Transit Agency Launches 8th Annual Student Art Contest

THOUSAND PALMS (CNS) – The SunLine Transit Agency launched its eighth Annual Student Art Contest for Coachella Valley students, officials announced Thursday. The "Your Sustainable Ride to the Future"-themed contest will accept submissions until June 30, according to a statement from the SunLine Transit Agency. "We are so pleased to offer this rewarding program for local students once again, which is made possible by our dedicated sponsors – city of La Quinta, city of Palm Desert, FirstBank and Inland Empire Health Plan," STA Board Chair Glenn Miller said in a statement. Kindergarten through 12th grade students from a school in the Coachella Valley are eligible to submit their custom artworks, according to STA officials. Their artwork should capture their vision of what a sustainable ride to the future means to them by focusing on the benefits of clean and sustainable energy as well as the public transit system. Home-schooled students are also eligible to participate. The winners, from each grade category, will have their artwork displayed on SunLine’s hydrogen fuel cell electric buses, or at local bus shelters near their respective schools, STA officials said. More information including rules and a submission form can be found at SunLine.org/StudentArt. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.