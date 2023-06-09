Firebirds kickstart Calder Cup Finals with shutout of Bears

The Coachella Valley Firebirds get off hot in the Calder Cup Finals with a 5-0 win over the Hershey Bears in front of a sold out crowd inside Acrisure Arena. The statement win puts the Birds up 1-0 in the series. 🚨 A SHUTOUT FOR GAME 1? @Firebirds win, the Final 5-0. Incredible. All we need is three more to hold up the Calder Cup @TheAHL 🔥🔥 @timobrientv @takesbytal pic.twitter.com/empZtxcPwr — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) June 9, 2023