Herrera Family reminisces as Daniel prepares for Senior Year in Midwest

All his life, Daniel Herrera has called the Coachella Valley home. But the now-former Palm Desert Aztec will be heading to Iowa and will rock an Ames orange singlet for his senior year. His family expressed the bitter sweetness of enjoying Daniel live out his dreams but also being states away, especially his mom, Kathryn. "I was very sad, you know, thinking about it. And now you know that it’s playing out. I’m just all the emotions are going through me. But number one is just joy, joy for him and the offer that he has to go out there." Daniel is the youngest of three and his siblings, Dalilah and Gabriel are both proud but admit they’ll miss seeing him often and being at his biggest events. "It’s gonna be tough not seeing little brother perform here on the gridiron. And on the mat. It’s gonna take a little toll on me, my fellow sad, but it’s, it’s for him to be better to be a better person to be a better athlete," said Gabriel, a staunch supporter of his brother online and in-person. But his older sister, Dalilah says she knew this moment would come for her talented brother. "I’m excited. I’m a little, obviously sad. I’m gonna miss him. But this is something that he’s been talking about and in the works for a while. So I’ve been preparing myself for him to kind of take this step soon. And it’s been a part of the big picture for a long time." Our Tali Letoi spoke with Daniel’s family more about the big move to the midwest by their big guy. I'M NOT CRYIN, YOU'RE CRYING. Caught up with the family of 2x State Heavyweight Champ Daniel Herrera today about the big move to the Midwest by their big guy. @NBCPalmSprings @PalmWrestling @PdhsFootball pic.twitter.com/BMV7gqMTYj — Talialaina Letoi (@takesbytal) June 10, 2023