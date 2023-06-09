“Never Have I Ever” Cast Bids Goodbye – Maitreyi, Darren, and Jaren Final Season Interview

Mindy Kaling’s "Never Have I Ever" is finishing its run with a big bang! The fourth and final season is as fun and charming and honest as the entire season and definitely my favorite. So it was such a treat meeting Maitreyi Ramakrishnan (Devi), Darren Barnet (Paxton), and Jaren Lewison (Ben). See the actors’ message to fans below. And click here for our complete look at "Never Have I Ever." The final episodes of "Never Have I Ever" is now out on Netflix. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Main_Cast_of__Never_Have_I_Ever__Bids_Goodbye.mp4