Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for Second Day in a Row

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped two-tenths of a cent Monday to $4.852, a day after dropping three-tenths of a cent. The average price is 1.9 cents more than one week ago and 8.5 cents higher than one month ago but $1.47 less than one year ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.521 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price rose four-tenths of a cent to $3.594, the sixth consecutive increase following an eight-day streak of decreases totaling 3.7 cents. It has risen 4.9 cents over the past six days, including one-tenth of a cent Sunday. The national average price is 4.2 cents more than one week ago and 5.2 cents higher than one month ago but $1.416 less than one year ago. It has dropped $1.43 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.