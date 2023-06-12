Local Golfer ready to make Major Debut at 123rd U.S. Open

Berry Henson has stolen the hearts of many in the golf world with his inspirational story of hard work and dedication. And it’s landed him on golf’s biggest stage. But it’s been a long time coming for the 43-year-old Southern California native. He was a standout student-athlete at Palm Desert High School before teeing it up in college as a University of San Diego Torero. "I can’t describe it yet. I’m still letting it all sink it. It’s been definitely a whirlwind the past seven days. So many cool things, so many cool opportunities that presented themselves. And this is something I dreamed about my whole career." The former Aztec & now part-time Uber driver has come a long way and never lost his love for the game of golf or getting better. And that’s what he wants his message to be to anyone with dreams of being in his shoes. "Never give up, that’s kind of my message. That’s what I’ve done — I’ve never given up. I keep getting better, I keep putting in the work. And you can live your dreams and do whatever you want. Dream big, why not?" Berry tees it up for his Major debut this Thursday bright and early at 6:45am off hole 10.