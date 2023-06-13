Free Viewing Party To Be Held At Spotlight 29 Casino For Firebirds Game

COACHELLA (CNS) – A free viewing party for the telecast of Game 3 of the Calder Cup Finals between the Coachella Valley Firebirds and Hershey Bears will be held Tuesday at Spotlight 29 Casino. Doors will open at 3 p.m. with the broadcast of the game from the Giant Center in Hershey, Pennsylvania beginning at 4 p.m. The party will feature food and drink specials, a pop-up Firebirds playoff merchandise shop, opportunities to take pictures with the Firebirds’ mascot Fuego and to win prizes by correctly answering trivia questions asked by Hockey Hall of Famer Grant Fuhr, the analyst on the Firebirds’ radio and television broadcasts, and Gino LaMont, the telecasts’ host. Viewing parties will also be held for Game 4 Thursday and Game 5, if necessary, Saturday. The game will be televised by Fox11. The Firebirds lead the best-of-seven series two games to none, thanks to Joey Daccord becoming the first goaltender in 84 years to open a Calder Cup Finals series with back-to-back shutouts. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.