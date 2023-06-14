Final Schematic Design for Phase 1 of COD Palm Springs Campus to be Presented

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – The final schematic design for the first phase of College of the Desert’s Palm Springs campus will be presented Wednesday. The Palm Springs Project Management Team meeting, which will be open to the public, is from 9 a.m. to noon Wednesday in the college’s Palm Desert campus Donald and Peggy Cravens Student Services Center multipurpose room, 43500 Monterey Ave., according to the college. The meeting will also be broadcast live on the COD website and YouTube page. The campus — which is expected to include an event center, culinary institute, mobility hub, dinner restaurant, Hotel Villas and more — will be located at the former Palm Springs mall site between East Tahquitz Canyon Way, South Farrel Drive and East Baristo Road. The project management team is in charge of expediting the project’s schematic design completion. "The program has received ongoing input and feedback from faculty and staff to enhance the college’s academic offerings with classrooms and learning environments equipped with the latest technology, gathering areas, flexible workspaces and student support spaces organized to foster collaboration," college officials said in a statement. The Desert Community College District Board of Trustees approved initial plans for the campus in February and directed staff to add adjustments into the final schematic design, according to college officials. Staff will then move forward with final design and construction plans which will be submitted for a final approval from the Division of State Architect. "The plans reflect the college’s vision and direction set in board approved strategic, education and master facility plans — each developed with input and engagement from faculty, staff and students as well as community partners," college officials said in a statement. Attendees, whether virtual or in-person, can submit comments for the meeting before the public comment period ends, college officials said. Each person has a time limit of three minutes to speak. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.