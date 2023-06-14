SUV Crashes Through Front of Menifee Supermarket

MENIFEE (CNS) – A motorist plowed through the front of a Menifee supermarket Wednesday, but no one was injured. The crash happened at about 10 a.m. at the Vons in the 27200 block of Sun City Boulevard, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine crews were sent to the location and discovered that a silver SUV had driven through the front glass doors of the store, with more than half of the vehicle inside the building. Glass was shattered throughout the checkout area, and several display cases were destroyed, but no one inside the supermarket was hurt, officials said. The two occupants of the SUV also were not injured. It was unclear what triggered the crash. Menifee police officers were investigating. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.