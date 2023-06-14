Woman Attacked on Mount Rubidoux Hiking Trail

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – A woman was sexually assaulted on a hiking trail near downtown Riverside, and police Wednesday were asking for the public’s help to identify the assailant. The assault happened shortly before 5 a.m. Tuesday at the main entrance to Mount Rubidoux, near Glenwood Drive and San Andreas Avenue, according to the Riverside Police Department. Officer Ryan Railsback said the victim, whose identity was not released, was entering the trailhead when the assailant confronted her. Specific details regarding the attack were not disclosed. The man fled the scene immediately afterward, and the victim called 911. She did not require hospitalization. The suspect was described as in his mid-20s, with a thin build and wearing dark-colored clothing. Anyone with information about the attack was asked to contact the police department’s Sexual Assault-Child Abuse Unit at 951-353-7120. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.