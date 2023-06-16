UPDATED: Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival to Begin 2024 Advance Sale

INDIO (CNS) – The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival began its advance sale Friday for next year’s music festival. The advance sale, which can be accessed by registering at prereg.coachella.com, began at 11 a.m. Friday. The festival will be the weekends of April 12 to 14, 2024, and April 19 to 21, 2024. General admission for the festival will start at $499 for each weekend, while VIP festival passes will start at $1,069 for each weekend, according to festival officials. Additional information about different tier prices, camping bundles, shuttle passes and more can be found at https://www.coachella.com/passes#festival-passes. With the advance sale, passes can be purchased with a payment plan starting with $99 Friday and the rest split into six monthly payments through December. "Pay over time for peace of mind, and the thought of knowing you’ll be in the desert soon," festival officials said in a statement. Information about bundle festival passes with local resort accommodations along with Any Line Shuttle transportation can be found at valleymusictravel.com/. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.