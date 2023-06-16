Inside the Fiery Hot World of Disney/Pixar’s “Elemental”

First let me just say, I adore these two folks! Leah Lewis and Mamoudou Athie are both sweet and down-to-earth and they are as fabulous as their on-screen characters Ember Lumen and Wade Ripple, respectively. Ember is the tough, quick-witted fire element while Wade is the fun, emotional water element. How will these two connect? In this interview, we talked about their interest in making the film, their characters, the forbidden love element, and what they hope for viewers to get after watching the film. "Elemental" from Disney/Pixar is now out in theaters. Watch our interview below and for our complete look at "Elemental," click here. document.createElement('video'); https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Leah_Lewis_and_Mamouou_Athie_Talk__Elemental_.mp4