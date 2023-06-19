2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival: Full List of Films

Here’s the full list of films you can find at the 2023 Palm Springs International Film Festival. 1341 Frames of Love and War 1946: The Mistranslation That Shifted Culture 80 for Brady Ajoomma Alcarràs Alice, Darling All Quiet on the Western Front All That Breathes All The Beauty and the Bloodshed Anxious Nation Argentina, 1985 Aristotle and Dante Discover the Secrets of the Universe The Art of Eating: The Life of M.F.K. Fisher Back Then The Banshees of Inisherin Bardo, False Chronicles of a Handful of Truths The Beasts Beautiful Beings Before, Now & Then Bella Black Panther: Wakanda Forever Blanquita The Blue Caftan Body Parts Born in Chicago Broker Burning Days Butterfly in the Sky Butterfly Vision Cairo Conspiracy Casa Susanna The Caviar Connection Chevalier Chile ‘76 Cinema Sabaya Close A Compassionate Spy Concerned Citizen Corsage Crows Are White The Damned Don’t Cry Darkling Decision to Leave Desperate Souls, Dark City and the Legend of the Midnight Cowboy Dirty Difficult Dangerous Don’t Worry Darling Driving Madeleine Eismayer Emily EO Esther Newton Made Me Gay Eternal Spring Freaks Out God Save The Queens Golden Years The Grab Greener Pastures Gyeong-ah’s Daughter The Happiest Man in the World Haute Couture Hilma Holy Spider How to Blow Up a Pipeline Huesera I Have Electric Dreams I Like It Here II Boemo Joyland The Judgment Juniper Kalev Klondike Lakota Nation vs. United States Last Film Show Lift Linoleum Liquor Store Dreams Living The Lost King Love According to Dalva Lullaby Mama Bears A Man Called Otto Mars One Max, Min, and Meowzaki Mediterranean Fever Melchior the Apothecary Moving On My Emptiness and I My Neighbor Adolf My Sailor, My Love Nelly & Nadine Next Sohee No Bears Nostalgia Of an Age Of Medicine and Miracles One Fine Morning The Origin of Evil Our Father, the Devil Punch The Quiet Girl R.M.N. Racist Trees Return to Seoul Revoir Paris Riceboy Sleeps Roberta Saint Omer Salvatore: Shoemaker of Dreams Shot in the Arm Simone: Woman of the Century Snow and the Bear Somewhere in Queens The Son Split at the Root Stonewalling The Storyteller Subject Sublime The Substitute Susie Searches Talia’s Journey The Thief Collector To Kill a Tiger Tori and Lokita Turn Every Page: The Adventures of Robert Caro and Robert Gottlieb Under the Fig Trees Utama Victim Viking War Sailor The Whale Where Life Begins Winter Boy Without Her The Word World War III You Can Live Forever You Won’t Be Alone For more information on these films and the Palm Springs International Film Festival, go to https://www.psfilmfest.org/.