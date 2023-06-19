Day Camp to Feature `Recycling Crafts,’ Planting, Other Fun for Kids

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Youths will be introduced to the benefits of recycling Saturday in a fun-filled atmosphere during the Riverside County Department of Waste Resources’ "Summer Recycle Camp" in Moreno Valley, where open slots remain available. "It will be a fun active event for kids to use their imagination and creativity to make something crafty from unwanted materials," camp coordinator Janet Moreland said. The event is slated from 10 a.m. to noon Saturday at the department’s Resource Garden, 14310 Frederick St. It is reserved for K-12 students from anywhere in the county. "This hands-on, fun activity will have several zero waste recycling crafts for children to make from reused items like tin cans, paper and CDs," Moreland said. "Kids will move between stations to work on different activities like sidewalk chalk, planting succulents, making art from recycled and reused products, or salvaging stained fabric by learning to tie dye." Attendees will also be tested on their decision-making, given opportunities to select which items to recycle, which to donate and which to designate hazardous waste. The goal is to host 150 youths, and more than half the slots are filled, according to the Department of Waste Resources’ website. Additional information and registration are available at https://www.eventbrite.com/e/summer-recycle-camp-tickets-634815278587. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.