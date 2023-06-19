Desert Hot Springs PD to Conduct DUI Checkpoint Friday

DESERT HOT SPRINGS (CNS) – The Desert Hot Springs Police Department announced Monday that a DUI checkpoint will be conducted Friday night. The checkpoint will be held from 6 p.m. Friday until 2 a.m. Saturday at an undisclosed location based on data of impaired driving-related crashes, according to a statement from DHSPD. "Impaired drivers put others on the road at significant risk," DHS Police Chief Jim Henson said in a statement. "Any prevention measures that reduce the number of impaired drivers on our roads significantly improves traffic safety." Police said that impaired driving also includes marijuana, some prescription medication and over-the-counter drugs that could interfere with driving. A first-time DUI charge could cost drivers about $13,500 in fines and penalties, according to police. Impaired drivers will also have their license suspended. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.