Motorists Fatally Injured in Head-on Crash at MoVal Intersection

MORENO VALLEY (CNS) – Two motorists were killed Monday in a head-on collision in Moreno Valley triggered when one of them lost control, jumped a center median and slammed into the other driver. The deadly collision occurred about 4:30 a.m. at Calle Agua and Lasselle Street, according to the Riverside County Sheriff’s Department. Sgt. Jared Hansen said that a 2001 Toyota Celica was going southbound on Lasselle "at a high rate of speed" when it struck the center median, traveled over it and entered opposing traffic lanes. The driver of a 2008 Nissan Maxima was headed north when the Toyota suddenly appeared in his path. The Toyota slammed head-on into the Nissan, according to Hansen. "Deputies and paramedics responded within minutes and … observed obvious signs of death and declared both drivers deceased," the sergeant said. "There were no other occupants inside the vehicles." No other cars were involved. Hansen said it was too early to say whether alcohol or drugs may have been factors in the crash. Lasselle was shut down for several hours at the location while deputies conducted a preliminary investigation and cleared the wreckage. Anyone with information was asked to contact the sheriff’s Moreno Valley station at 951-486-6700. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.