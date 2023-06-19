Pickup Truck Spills Fuel on Wildomar Street, Prompting Cleanup

WILDOMAR (CNS) – A pickup truck leaked more than 30 gallons of gas on a residential street in Wildomar Monday, requiring a clean-up by Riverside County Fire Department crews. The spill was reported at 11:52 a.m. in the 22300 block of Osprey Court, near Cherry Street, according to the agency. Officials said that several engine crews were sent to the location and encountered fuel pooling in front of a residence and flowing into storm gutters. Firefighters immediately initiated a hazardous materials mop-up, which was expected to be completed by 1 p.m. There was no fire threat as a result of the spill. The cause of the leak was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.