Suspect Identified in Norco Homicide

NORCO (CNS) – Homicide detectives Sunday evening released the name of a suspect in the death of a man who suffered traumatic injuries at a residence in Norco. Jaziel Valdez is a 17-year-old Norco resident who uses the alias Ivan Camacho, according to Riverside County Sheriff’s Sgt. Ben Ramirez. Valdez allegedly stole a gray Chevrolet Silverado pickup owned by 40- year-old Gabriel Diaz, Ramirez said. The pickup has California license plate 6E80093. Deputies responded around 7 p.m . Saturday to a report of an assault at a residence in the 300 block of Sixth Street, Ramirez said. When they arrived, they were directed to a man at the side of the residence who had suffered traumatic injuries, and was pronounced dead at the scene. Anyone with additional information about the death was encouraged to contact investigator V. Ramirez at 951-955-2600. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.