Average Riverside County Gas Price Drops for Second Day in a Row

RIVERSIDE (CNS) – The average price of a gallon of self-serve regular gasoline in Riverside County dropped a half cent Tuesday to $4.812, a day after it was down one-tenth of a cent. The average price is 4.1 cents less than one week ago and $1.491 lower than one year ago but 4.2 cents more than one month ago, according to figures from the AAA and the Oil Price Information Service. It has dropped $1.561 since rising to a record $6.373 on Oct. 5. The national average price dropped one-tenth of a cent to $3.577 a day after it rose two-tenths of a cent. It has dropped 1.7 cents over the past eight days. The national average price is 1.5 cents less than a week ago and $1.49 lower than one year ago but 2.6 cents more than one month ago. It has dropped $1.443 since rising to a record $5.016 on June 14. 2022. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.