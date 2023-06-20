UPDATED: Fire Scorches Four Acres, Threatens Homes in Menifee

MENIFEE (CNS) – A brush fire that scorched almost 50 acres Tuesday west of Interstate 215 in Menifee, prompting evacuations, was stopped before damaging any homes through a combination of ground and air resources. The non-injury blaze was reported at 12:55 p.m. in the area of Garbani and Haun roads, according to the Riverside County Fire Department. The agency said multiple engine and truck crews from the county and surrounding agencies were sent to the location and encountered flames burning toward properties in the 20700 block of Garbani. Firefighters immediately established a defensive perimeter around the homes and requested two Cal Fire air tankers and a water-dropping helicopter to make runs on the brusher. Evacuation orders were implemented as a precaution for residents within the area west of Haun, north of Wickerd Road, south of Craig Avenue and east of Murrieta Road, according to the fire department. The Cal Fire air resources worked the blaze for more than an hour, aiding fire crews in establishing tentative containment lines on the brusher’s flanks. The fire’s forward rate of spread was stopped shortly before 3 p.m. All aircraft had cleared the scene as of 3:15 p.m., and the fire was declared 5% contained. The evacuation orders were expected to be downgraded to warnings or lifted altogether by 4:30 p.m. The cause of the blaze was under investigation. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.