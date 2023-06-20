Firebirds force Game 7 with crucial win over Bears

The historic playoff run by the Coachella Valley Firebirds is not done yet. After a big win in Game 6 over the Hershey Bears on home ice, the Firebirds force Game 7 back inside Acrisure Arena Wednesday. 🚨🚨THE FIREBIRDS GET IT DONE! GAME 7️⃣ THIS WEDNESDAY! LETS GOOOOOOO @Firebirds ‼️ #FiredUp @takesbytal @timobrientv @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/on8o1sLoYl — NBC Palm Springs (@NBCPalmSprings) June 20, 2023 The final in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Finals, 5-2 Firebirds. Five goals were netted by four different players. Kole Lind netted two for the game but it would be his ninth for the postseason. One of those two goals was assisted by Goaltender Joey Daccord. The Bear and Firebirds both hold three wins and only one of them will be able to add to that column after Game 7 on Wednesday. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien will be there with full coverage.