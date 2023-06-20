Woman Sustains Minor Injuries After Falling in Palm Springs Hiking Trail

PALM SPRINGS (CNS) – A woman was taken to a hospital with minor injuries after she fell in a hiking trail in Palm Springs Tuesday. American Medical Response personnel and firefighters responded to the Tahquitz Canyon area Tuesday morning to a report of a fall victim with a head injury, according to the Palm Springs Fire Department. After arriving to the scene, fire crews and AMR personnel hiked down with the injured woman, fire officials said. No other injuries were reported. Copyright 2023, City News Service, Inc.