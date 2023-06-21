Desert Duel: NBA is coming to the Desert this Fall

Professional Basketball is heading to the Coachella Valley later this year. Acrisure Arena will host the Inaugural Desert Duel featuring the Los Angeles Lakers and the Phoenix Suns, two of the top teams in the Western Conference. The Lakers still have Lebron James on their roster while the Suns just recently acquired Bradley Beal to add to their stacked roster with Devin Booker and Kevin Durant. BIG NEWS: It’s a Western Conference Showdown in the 1st Annual Desert Duel: LA @Lakers host the Phoenix @Suns on October 19! 🏀 It's a 2023 NBA Preseason game in the Coachella Valley! Tix on sale Monday, June 26 at 10AM 🎟 Deets here 👉 https://t.co/k3LVyD3Lfm pic.twitter.com/FWh4E6nAxF — Acrisure Arena is the Coolest Spot in the Desert! (@AcrisureArena) June 21, 2023 The Los Angeles Lakers will end out its pre-season here in the Valley on Oct. 19. The five pre-season games will be broadcast on SpectrumSportsNet and can be heard on 710-AM ESPNLA, the team’s flagship station, Lakers officials said. They can also be heard in Spanish on KWKW-1330 AM. Tickets go on sale Monday, June 26th. Click here for more details on how to get tickets!