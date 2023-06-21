‘Safe Ride Home’ Program Returns 4th of July Weekend

A local legal group is paying for rides during the Fourth of July weekend to prevent drunk driving. The Walter Clark Legal Group will reimburse one ride taken in an Uber or Lyft nightly between 10 p.m. to 3 a.m. Saturday to Tuesday. The reimbursement is only valid for a one-way ride to a safe destination of up to $50 within participating areas — Coachella Valley cities, Victorville, El Centro, Banning, Yucca Valley, and Morongo Valley. Participants must make sure to pre-register for a reimbursement coupon through Eventbrite. A copy of the ride receipt and a valid driver’s license must be submitted with reimbursement requests. The legal group specializes in personal injury, serving the Coachella Valley, Banning, Victor Valley, Yucca Valley, Morongo Basin and El Centro areas of California.