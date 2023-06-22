Entertainment Report

Shortfest 2023: “Eco-Hack!”

"Eco-Hack!" is a documentary about an unconventional field biologist who wages a high-tech war against ravens in the Mojave Desert to protect tortoises. This is from filmmaker Josh Izenberg. Take a look at my interview with the director about the making of "Eco-Hack!" "Eco-Hack!" is showing under the banner of Animal Instincts at the Palm Springs International Shortfest. https://nbcpalmsprings.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/8/2023/06/Shortfest_2023___Eco_Hack_.mp4

By: mthemovieguy

June 22, 2023

