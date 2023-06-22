SoCal Weather Briefing Thursday June 22, 2023

An NBC Palm Springs Weather Heads-Up! Because of expected strong, gusty on-shore winds, a Wind Advisory has been posted for the Coachella Valley area from this afternoon through Friday morning. An Air Quality Alert has been posted for areas around the Salton Sea. Valley highs will be running about 10-degrees below normal today and again Friday. A stretch of days with highs in the lower-100s will begin on Sunday. @JerrySteffen @NBCPalmSprings