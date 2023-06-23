End of Season, New Beginning for Hockey in Desert

It’s a bittersweet moment for the Coachella Valley Firebirds as their historic season comes to a close, but it’s just the beginning for the new hockey community they’ve inspired. Our Tali Letoi and Tim O’Brien caught up with the team after an incredible season and just how it feels to be someone these new hockey fans are looking up to. "Someday there's gonna be the first NHL player that grew up in Coachella Valley." Love this answer by @Firebirds Jimmy Schuldt (@Jimschuldt22) when asked about their impact on these new young hockey fans looking up to them. @NBCPalmSprings @timobrientv @TheAHL pic.twitter.com/8hbbO0UAtj — Talialaina Letoi (@takesbytal) June 24, 2023